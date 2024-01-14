Roma ko 3-1 with Adli and Giroud and Theo, third victory in a row for Milan

Third victory in a row for Milan who beat Roma 3-1 at the 'Meazza' and strengthened their third position in the standings. The 'French' goals decided the Sunday postponement of the twentieth matchday Yacine Adli (man of the match, in addition to the goal, flashes of class, running and sacrifice) in the 11th minute, Olivier Giroud in the 56th minute (Kjaer's header caught by a fantastic cross from Adli) e Theo Hernandez in the 84th minute (uncatchable fireball under the crossbar after being caught by Giroud's sensational backheel assist). Paredes' penalty goal in the 24th minute of the second half was useless. Third defeat in the last 5 games for the Romans who sink to ninth place in the standings with 29 points.

Milan-Roma, Pioli: “Scudetto? No, take us out of that fight”

In the standings the Rossoneri rise to 42, -9 behind leaders Inter and +9 over fifth-placed Lazio. With the second half of the season just starting, are Milan really out of the running for the Scudetto? Stefano Pioli explains: “Get us out of the championship fight (he smiles, ed.). We have to make the race only on ourselves. We have a clear objective: we have had a decent first round, now we want to have an excellent second round. It won't be easy, we have to pedal , but we only think about the next match, it has never been easy for us in Udine”, the words of the Rossoneri coach to Dazn. “The ranking? We could have had a few more points. We pay for those four matches in which we only scored two points (between the end of October and mid-November: Juventus, Napoli, Lecce, Udinese, ed), not playing badly. But we don't look at the past, we look at the present and the future. We can have our say in the league and in the Europa League.”

Milan, Pioli: “Adli is winning the bet”

“Adli? I'm happy, it's a challenge he's winning. He accepted the change of role, the last two games were his best of the season. He is demonstrating that he can play the role with great responsibility”, the words of Milan coach Stefano Pioli to Sky on the French midfielder who scored a great goal and a splendid performance against Roma.

Milan transfer market, Pioli: “The club knows that there are needs. On the budget…”

“The club knows that there are needs and is working on them. We'll see if we can seize some opportunities to cover some holes we have due to injuries”, explains Stefano Pioli to Dazn's microphones on the Milan transfer market. The Rossoneri, after purchasing Terracciano from Verona (joker who can play midfielder or winger) are looking a central defender. Lilian Brassier Brest is the most popular name, even if the French club is asking for 10-12 million for the 24-year-old. Also really like it Alessandro Bongiorno of Torino, but the feeling at the moment is that Urbano Cairo wants to try to keep the class of '99 until the end of the season.

Milan, Pioli: “Cardinal confirmed that the club will always be ambitious while always respecting the budget”

The owner of the Rossoneri club, Gerry Cardinale went down to the locker room before Milan-Roma. “His presence in the locker room before the match was nice. He supported and stimulated us, he confirmed that the club will always be ambitious, always respecting the budget. I'm not talking about the budget for the January transfer window because I don't know about it” , underlines Stefano Pioli to Dazn.

Milan-Roma. Adli takes the lead, Giroud and Theo Hernandez super

After less than a minute the first initiative belongs to Milan with a diagonal shot from Giroud saved by Svilar. The Rossoneri took the lead in the 11th minute. Nice move by the hosts who surround Roma and close them in the area, short and quick passes, service to Adli who pretends to kick with his right and then beats Svilar with his left. Having taken the lead, Pioli's team tries to manage the ball to slow down the pace and get Roma out, with the aim of finding more space in depth. In the 27th minute, good action by Milan with Giroud who frees Pulisic centrally, the American aims for the area and shoots from 20 metres, Svilar saves.

At the half hour mark, another chance for the hosts, Hernandez goes to the back and tries to put a ball in the middle, a cross shot comes out which hits the post and ends up out of the opposite side. A minute after Roma's response in central percussion, Cristante for Celik in the penalty area, diagonal conclusion and great save by Maignan. A few minutes pass and Milan starts again at speed with Leao and Hernandez, ball in the middle, Giroud plays for Pulisic who is anticipated at the moment of serving. In the 38th minute, a new opportunity for Milan who releases Leao on the left, the Portuguese puts a soft ball into the mix, Pulisic gets there but the header from a good position is imprecise. In the 40th minute Roma show up again: Celik for Spinazzola, first-time conclusion with the right foot, Maignan saves in two stages.

Milan started strongly in the second half, in the 3rd minute the first opportunity was for Reijnders who shot from distance, the ball went over the crossbar. In the 11th minute of the second half the Rossoneri doubled their lead with Giroud. Adli handles a ball on the left and puts in a soft cross to the far post for Kjaer who, in turn, heads it for the former Chelsea player who beats Svilar with his head for the second time.

In the 24th minute Roma reopened the match with a penalty awarded for a foul in the area by Calabria on Pellegrini and converted by Paredes. After finding the goal, Roma attacked and tried to put Milan in difficulty who had lost some certainty. In the 39th minute, however, the Rossoneri found the third goal which essentially closed the match thanks to Hernandez. Milan goes from right to left, Giroud frees Theo with a heel who throws a powerful left foot past Svilar. In the 45th minute the hosts were close to scoring the fourth goal. Great play by Musah, serpentine and conclusion and ball against the post. Curtain.

