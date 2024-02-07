Adli, Darmian, Ausilio and… how many Serie A stars at the “Children's Friend” award

Today, Wednesday 7 February 2024 at 7.30 pm at Black Area of ​​the Lampo Gallery in via Valtellina 5 a Milanon the occasion of the presentation of the 19th Friends of Children Tournamentthe US Aldini Bariviera in collaboration with Ai.Bi., will assign the awards 2023: “Friend of Children…An Example for them“.

They will be awarded in their respective categories, among others

Giuseppe Sala (mayor of Milan)

Piero Ausilio (Sporting Director FC Internazionale)

Andrea Colpani (AC Monza player)

Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta BC)

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta BC)

Matteo Darmian (FC Internazionale player)

Yacine Adli (AC Milan player)

Giovanni Stringhini (Sports Director FC Enotria 1908)

Mattia Serafini (Sporting Director FC Arzignano Valchiampo)

Fabian Valtolina (Under 15 National Amateur League coach)

Massimo Callegari (Pressing presenter and SportMediaset commentator)

Vincenzo Raiola (prosecutor)

Max Sardella and Ylenia Frezza (Tikitok hosts)

During the event the charitable purpose of the tournament will be illustrated, the proceeds of which will go to support the Ai.Bi. project. “Father Mario House”, the new educational community for adolescents named in memory of the missionary Father in Brazil who, 40 years ago, inspired the welcoming mission of Amici dei Bambini. The new community is a protected environment, as familiar as possible, which guarantees welcome, protection, affection and care for a maximum of 9 adolescents removed from their families of origin, with the aim of accompanying them on their growth path. The structure adds to the 17 that Amici dei Bambini already has active between educational communities, family homes and mother-child communities.

Returning to the tournament, it will be reserved for the 2011 Rookies category, will take place from 7 April to 9 June 2024 at the Aldini sports center, in Milan in via Felice Orsini 78/84, and will feature 38 professional and amateur teams. Among the registered clubs stand out: AC Milan, FC Internazionale Milano, Atalanta BC, AC Monza, FC Torino and Genoa CFC.