Not since Pirlo’s time have Milan seen a director capable of alternating so elegantly the bull’s touches with throws of about fifty metres, calibrated on the nail and useful for dribbling the enemy’s pressing. We’re talking about a dozen years ago, and in fact Yacine Adli carries something retro in the profile of his football. He has the face of a good boy, the lean and slightly hunched physique of a nerdy student, a nonchalance that combines refinement with practicality. Of course it’s not that the various Van Bommel, Montolivo, Biglia and the others who have occupied the control room in recent years – up to Bennacer and Tonali – didn’t know how to play football. On the contrary. Almost everyone had something more than Adli, weight or physicality, wickedness or experience. Yet no one had given the impression – at least to me – of such roundness in their movements. There is something inevitable in the design of his shots, they follow a vision, they become fluid like a Roger Federer backhand.