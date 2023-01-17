the minister Simone Tebet (Planning) said the fiscal measures announced last week by the government areinsufficient”, but must be part of a “combo”.

In an interview with the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo, published this Tuesday (17.jan.2023), Tebet stated that Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) knows that the package already announced needs to be complemented. “It has to come with tax reform and new tax rule. That’s what I hope for this year. That’s what we’re going to work on and that’s what we have convergence on”, he declared.

According to the minister, 2023 is the year to vote on the tax reform, which she called “the mother of all makeovers”.

“It’s either now or it’s never. This has been going on for 30 years, way too long“, said. “If I can work in my spare time and after hours to pass tax reform, I will. It’s the most important.”

For Tebet, the big message from the beginning of the government is that there is concern about the fiscal deficit. “This gives me comfort to present the best possible package. Whether it will be 100% feasible, 50% or 30% will depend on convincing the government’s political core. we are starting“, he spoke.

The minister stated that “each ministry has its priority” and it is necessary to periodically review expenses: “what’s working, what’s not“, he spoke. She said she was surprised to find an ally in Haddad on the subject.

“In our 1st meeting, the 1st thing he did was praise the fact that the ministry has this secretariat”, he said, referring to the Secretariat for Evaluation and Monitoring of Public Policies.

“It is in a moment of crisis that we have the opportunity to do what needs to be done. A deficit of more than 2% of GDP is unsustainable – words from Minister Haddad himself that converge with me”, said the minister. “Now, I also heard something from him that I have been talking about for a long time: the issue of tax expenditures.”

Tebet said the main focus of the ministry “it’s about expenses”, however much your team “also rate recipes”.

“When we talk about reviewing expenses within this global planning, it is: what to spend, how to spend and what to cut. We have a limit, which is President Lula’s political agenda, a program commitment that has to fit”, he stated.

“The poor have to be in the Budget, but not just the poor: women, black people, people with disabilities. So, within that whole structure and within those limits, we’re going to do what’s possible.”

BUDGET

According to Tebet, Brazil spends “much” and “bad” – therefore, it is necessary to be agile, efficient and effective. “The blanket, which was already short, became even shorter with the pandemic and its poor management, which increased the number of people in need of the Budget“, said.

The minister said she understands that the 1st step is “rebuild planning and budget on new bases”, with 2 main objectives:

think of the Budget not only as something annual: “D leave this short view of always allocating resources according to the emergency ”;

”; rethink the medium-term budget: “PEven though we are talking about a Budget Law that is annual, it is effectively included in the PPA [Plano Plurianual]”.

“Either we think about extinguishing the PPA as a legal framework or we strengthen the PPA as essential in a public policy vision. I prefer this 2nd option”, said Tebet.

The minister listed the basic rules for budget execution from 2023 onwards: “Tabsolute transparency, seek to be as efficient as possible in spending”.

Regarding the rapporteur’s amendments, Tebet said that his criticisms were for the lack of transparency. “The only thing that I still do, because it was a political decision, and I don’t involve it anymore because from February I will no longer be a senator, is in relation to the Pix amendments”, he declared.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) determinedin December, that the rapporteur amendments they are unconstitutional. Afterwards, Congress transferred part of the money for taxable individual amendments, also called Pix amendments.

“We are going to be rigorous in the austere control of every penny that has gone out. If there is evidence of irregularity, it is obvious that we know what to do”, said Tebet.

ADVICE

Asked about the role of the new fiscal and judicial risk monitoring council, Tebet said that the main function is to improve governance. “We will support the Union to win the legitimate causes that impact the public budget in billions“, said.

“We are going to put together a strategy, we are going to articulate, we are going to legitimately lobby the Supreme Court and the Superior Court in relation to warnings about the impact of a decision on the taxpayer’s life.”

THE creation of the council was announced on Monday (16.jan) by the Farm. Linked to AGU (Attorney General of the Union), will propose measures to improve the governance of judicial fiscal risks in the federal administration – Union, autarchies and their foundations. It is also responsible for creating solutions to strengthen and support the activities of these bodies in judicial representations and in monitoring legal events that may affect public accounts.