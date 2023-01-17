Home page politics

The doomsday clock is intended to show how far mankind is from the super meltdown. © Marcopolo/Imago

Tick, tick, tick. The doomsday clock could be updated in a few days. How far is humanity from catastrophe?

Washington – “It’s five minutes to twelve”. Everyone knows this metaphor. Based on this, scientists created the Doomsday Clock in 1947. A symbolic clock that – with a view to the just ended World War II – was intended to show how far mankind has come to the end. The organization Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (“Report sheet of nuclear scientists”) oversees the adjustment. She describes the watch as a “metaphor for how close humanity is to self-annihilation.”

Doomsday Clock: From 17 to twelve to 100 seconds to twelve

75 years ago the hands showed seven minutes to twelve. During the course of the Cold War, there were repeated adjustments. Sometimes the clock went forward, sometimes backwards. The situation was most relaxed in 1991, when Russia and the Soviet Union signed joint nuclear disarmament treaties. At that time it was 17 to twelve.

The scientists’ assessments are now a long way from these times. In 2020, the doomsday clock hit a new low of 100 seconds to twelve: “Humanity continues to face two existential threats,” the scientists wrote: “nuclear war and climate change.” information warfare, to be intensified.” This assessment was based on developments Before the Ukraine war.

It is 100 seconds to midnight according to the current state of the doomsday clock of 2020. In January of each year, the scientists of the decide on a possible adjustment. The decisions are made by the supervisory board together with a sponsors council. Eleven Nobel Prize winners will be there.

The adjustments to the doomsday clock in this millennium

2002 seven to twelve 2007 eleven fifty-five 2010 six to twelve 2012 eleven fifty-five 2015 three to twelve 2017 two and a half to twelve 2018 two to twelve 2020 100 seconds to twelve

Doomsday clock: Ukraine war could cause the next adjustment

Now the clock should be adjusted again. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced on Tuesday that on January 24 it will announce whether the time of the symbolic clock will change. Another adjustment can be expected, after all, 2023 will also be marked by the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than ten months. France24 reportedthat tensions between Russia and Ukraine could push the minute hand even closer to the twelve o’clock mark this year.

The background is not only the ongoing fighting, but above all regular threats of nuclear weapons. Shortly after the start of the Ukraine war, Russia had put its nuclear weapons on increased standby. In the course of the Ukraine war, Russia repeatedly threatened it, more or less openly, with its nuclear arsenal. On Russian television, talk show guests calculated how long it would take for a nuclear weapon to reach Berlin. It should be 106 seconds. How real is the nuclear strike threat? Experts classify the situation. (as)