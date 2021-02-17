The Dubai Health Authority announced the amendment of working hours in all primary health care centers, to be from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, with the exception of health centers that work around the clock, as well as centers for assessing cases of “Covid-19”, a doctor service for every citizen, and Al Mamzar Health Center. (Motherhood and childhood), and the new amendment will take effect from next Sunday, February 21st.

The Executive Director of Primary Health Care at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Manal Tarim, said that the authority had made this amendment, in order to keep pace with the current period and its requirements, and the need to provide more medical services to members of the community, and before that to meet the growing demand for high-quality services from centers. Before dealers.

She added that adjusting working hours in health centers, at the same time, enhances the authority’s capabilities in dealing with “Covid-19” disease, in addition to achieving complementarity in roles between all its medical facilities, in order to support its efforts in facing this global disease, and at the same time helping it in Providing its regular medical services to its clients.

Dr. Manal Tarim affirmed that Dubai Health has been able, during the past and present period, to optimally utilize the tremendous potential of primary health care centers, in order to serve people and surround them with more medical care, with all its components (preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic).





