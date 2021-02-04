In the context of concern for the safety of society and to limit the spread of the Coronavirus “Covid-19”, the Department of Economic Development in Ajman announced the amendment of the working hours of cafes and snack shops (cafeterias) operating in the emirate to be closed at exactly 12 midnight, as of tomorrow Friday, February 5, 2021, and allowing cafeterias to provide delivery service for requests after closing, and the department called on the investors who own these establishments to verify the implementation of all the requirements that were previously circulated, in addition to the need to verify the commitment of their users and visitors to the precautionary measures. Field inspection visits to cafes and cafeterias to ensure compliance with the circular, and violators will be dealt with firmly to ensure the safety of community members.





