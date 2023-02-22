The Labor Court in Ras Al Khaimah Courts completed a 100% adjudication rate in all cases referred to it during 2022, without deporting any labor case for the current year, as labor cases were adjudicated from eight to nine working days from consideration of the case until the ruling thereon.

The head of Ras Al Khaimah Courts, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al Khatri, said that the number of labor cases registered by the court according to the three degrees of litigation amounted to 1455 cases, all of which were decided, including eight cases of the Court of Cassation, 159 cases in the Court of Appeal, and 1288 cases in the Court of First Instance.

He explained that the Labor Court has achieved clear and tangible progress and record rates in the speed of adjudicating cases and reducing the time for adjudicating labor cases in all levels of litigation without prejudice to the accuracy and quality of rulings issued in a manner that preserves the rights of workers and employers alike, and the term of adjudication in a labor case has been shortened to eight days. In the first instance, and nine days for appeal and cassation from the time the case was considered until the verdict.

He added that seven judicial circuits have been allocated to consider labor cases, including four primary circuits, two circuits of appeal, and a circuit for the Court of Cassation. He added that the labor court in Ras Al Khaimah courts recorded a slight increase in the number of labor cases registered with it during the past year 2022, by 1455 cases, compared to 1415 registered cases. In 2021, an increase of 40 cases.

He stated that the Labor Court held 631 judicial sessions last year, all of which took place 100% “remotely” through direct visual communication technology, without the parties to the case attending the court’s headquarters.