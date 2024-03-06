interviewNever again Adje, cried Arijan van Bavel a year or so ago. But Adje, who became a national celebrity after TV appearances with Paul de Leeuw, is still extremely popular. Now mainly on TikTok. But where does Adje end and where Arijan begins? A conversation about being bullied, working as a drama therapist for children and performing in a pickle factory.
Annemiek Steenbekkers
Latest update:
07:49
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Adje #famous #years #appearance #Paul #Leeuw #scores #TikTok
Leave a Reply