Mumbai: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said on Thursday that no new restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai. Thackeray tweeted this after the Mumbai Police ordered Section-144 to be extended till the end of September. Thackeray said that just prior to August 31, the order has been extended and no new restrictions have been imposed.

24,619 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra

The total number of infected people increased to 11,45,840 after 24,619 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra. State Health Department said that 398 more patients died in the day, after which the number of dead in the state increased to 31,351.

NO need to PANIC The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August.

No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice . Please share and don’t panic. # Section144 #Mumbai – Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 17, 2020

Corona health figures exceed 8 lakh

After treatment, 19,522 more people were discharged from the hospital on Thursday, after which the number of people recovering from this epidemic increased to 8,12,354. Now 3,01,752 people are being treated in the state. There have been 2,411 new cases of infection in Mumbai, after which the total number of infected people in the city has increased to 1,78,385.

At the same time, 43 more people died due to infection, after which the number of dead increased to 8,323.

