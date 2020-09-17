Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi is a well-known name in the film industry. However, he remained in the headlines for his acting less and because of his personal life. By the way, very few people are aware that Aditya Pancholi’s father Rajan Pancholi was a Bollywood film director. In 1986, during the film Kalank Ka Tika, Aditya met actress Zarina Wahab and on the set of this film, both of them gave each other heart.

The same year, Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab got married. Although Zarina’s mother was not happy with this marriage, but Zarina was very much in love with Aditya. Zarina did not feel relieved after marriage. After marriage, news of Aditya and Pooja Bedi’s dating also came to light. According to sources, Pooja Bedi’s maid accused Aditya of promising Aditya Pooja work in films amid reports of dating. Physical abuse. After this news, Aditya and Pooja parted ways.

Then in 2004 there was a lot of discussion about the relationship between Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut. At that time Kangana was a newcomer in the film industry. In such a situation, Aditya helped him get the film ‘Gangster’. Then in the year 2007, Aditya was accused of assault and physical abuse with Kangana. Kangna had revealed this in an interview after about 10 years. During this controversy with Kangana Ranaut, Aditya Pancholi’s wife Zarina stood firm with him and spoke several times in defense of her husband. Even after the infidelity of Aditya Pancholi, Zarina supported him at every step.