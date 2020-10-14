Indian Idol 11 judge singer Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan are in the news for their wedding news these days. Meanwhile, there is news that Aditya Narayan will not attend singer Neha Kakkar’s wedding. On the question of attending Neha Kakkar’s wedding, Aditya Narayan said that he is not sure that he will attend the wedding.

Speaking to The Times of India, Aditya said, “I will be happy to attend, but the wedding is going to be held in Delhi. I am seriously hurt on the shoulder and I am not sure of being able to join. But the music reality show Vishal sir, Himesh Reshammiya will all attend the wedding. “

Aditya Narayan further talked about the friendship with Neha and Rohanpreet. Aditya added, “Neha is my good friend and I am very happy for her. I have known Rohan ever since he became the second runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Which I hosted in 2018 . I’m happy that two of my best friends are going to get married. “

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet are the topic of discussion on social media these days. Surprising the fans, the two had recently confirmed their relationship. While sharing the photo with Neha, Rohan wrote the caption – ‘Meet my life.’ At the same time, Neha wrote for Rohan – ‘Rohu Baby.’ Confirming the news of the relationship, Neha wrote for Rohan – “You are mine”. Commenting on this post of Neha, Rohan wrote- “Babu I love you, my life, yes I am your life.”