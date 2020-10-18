These days, the news of Aditya Narayan’s wedding is heard loudly. It is reported that in December, Aditya is going to take seven rounds with his long time girlfriend Shweta. At the same time, Aditya’s father and noted singer Udit Narayan is very excited about the marriage of his only son. In an interview, he revealed his many aspirations about this marriage, but also told what advice he has given to his son Aditya before marriage.

Aditya Narayan will be married in the temple

Udit Narayan has told in an interview that he wants to marry his only son with great pomp, but it does not seem possible in view of Corona. Giving some information about the wedding, he said that this wedding will be done in a temple in Mumbai among very few people. In which only some special and close people will be invited.

Grand reception can be held later

The date of Aditya Narayan’s wedding is revealed on December 1. Which is still some time. It is being said that if conditions improve then a grand reception can be held later. In which all the close family, friends and people of the industry will be included. However, nothing is fixed yet. At the same time, before marriage, Udit Narayan has also given a special advice to the son. In fact, before the wedding, when Aditya had first expressed his desire to marry Shweta to his father, he had told Aditya to never blame his parents for what would happen next.

Adityat did not like Shweta before

Even now, Shweta and Aditya have taken the important decision like marriage and soon both will be tied in this sacred bond. But initially Shweta did not like Aditya. The two met for the first time on the sets of Shapit and when Aditya invited Shweta for lunch, she flatly refused. In fact, in an interview, Aditya himself told that Aditya considered Shweta to be girls. But slowly, he realized that Aditya is a family man and knows how to value relationships.