Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan has made many shocking revelations about his financial situation. Aditya said that the epidemic had a severe impact on his finances. In an interview, he said that if the government advances the lockdown then people will start starving. If I speak my entire savings are over.

Aditya Narayan said in an interview to Bollywood Bubble, “If the government increases the lockdown then people will start starving. My complete saving is over. Means complete The money I invested in mutual funds, I have also withdrawn to live. I did not plan that if I do not work for a year, I will be in such a condition. Maybe if someone is in my place, he will say the same. I am not a billiner, I had no choice left. There are 18 thousand rupees left in my savings account. So if I don’t start working in October, I will not have any money left. “

Aditya further says, “I will have to sell my bike to survive if there is no money left. It is getting very difficult for me. At the end of the day you have to make many hard decisions. When you do this, there are many people in the society who do not agree with your decision. “

Let us know that recently, Aditya Narayan has confirmed his marriage. He is going to marry girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. However, he is yet to announce the date. Significantly, Aditya and Shweta met during the film ‘Shapit’ (2010). Both have been with each other ever since. However, Aditya never spoke about his relationship.