Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there is a lot of discussion about nepotism in the film industry. Many big celebrities have participated in this debate so far. At the same time, Aditya Narayan, son of Bollywood's famous singer Udit Narayan, is a star kid, even after that he has to struggle for his career and this was revealed by Aditya himself during one of his interviews.

Aditya Narayan is the son of Udit Narayan, the famous singer of Hindi cinema. Aditya himself is also a singer.

Talking about his struggle in Bollywood, Aditya said that- ‘He has sung many songs in Bollywood films, even then he has to work very hard. Even after giving 2 superhit songs in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Ramleela’, he had no work for 6 years. Later in the film I met Vishal Shekhar, Pritam, Shankar Ehsaan Loy in connection with the work but I still did not get the work. Aditya further said- ‘AR Rahman called me for recording after 20 years. Then I also sang songs for Vishal-Shekhar. I have known these people ever since I was 18 years old.