Singer Aditya Narayan has recently married girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. After marriage, both went for Kashmir honeymoon. Aditya shared many pictures and videos during the honeymoon. Now Aditya has returned to Mumbai after having a honeymoon. He has also returned to work. Aditya Narayan has shared a photo of himself set for the singing show ‘Indian Idol 12’.

Aditya is seen smiling in the photo. In the caption of the photo he writes, “After the honeymoon the boy is shining too much. Look at the set of Indian Idol. ” Along with this, Aditya has told that the wife Shweta has designed what she is wearing.

Actress Nia Sharma has also commented on this photo of Aditya. Nia writes, “Aditya Narayan, the smile that is perfect.”

Nearly 90 thousand likes have come on Aditya Narayan’s photo. Let us know that Aditya and Shweta met for the first time on the set of the film ‘Shapit’. The two had been dating each other for 10 years. The two got married on 1 December at ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Only family members and close friends attended the wedding due to the restrictions of the Kovid-19 epidemic.