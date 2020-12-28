Aditya Narayan married Aditya Narayan on 1 December with Shweta Agarwal. After that, the husband and wife reached Kashmir to celebrate the honeymoon. From where many beautiful pictures of him were revealed. At the same time, Aditya has returned from honeymoon and has joined the Indian Idol show. Aditya has given information about this by sharing the picture on Insta.

Aditya shared photo

Aditya Narayan has shared his picture from his Instagram account, in which he looks quite handsome. At the same time, his caption on this photo is also very funny, in which he is seen tying the bridges of his praise himself. They said that the boy is shining after the honeymoon.

At the same time, Aditya was seen wearing clothes designed by his wife Shweta. He himself gave information about it. More than 85 thousand likes have also been found on this picture. Let us tell you that Aditya and Shweta were married on 1 December. This date was also special because on this day it is also the birthday of his father Udit Narayan. Due to the Corona period and the lockdown, this marriage took place among close people. Chakai celebrities were later invited to the reception. Both Aditya and Shweta were dating each other for 10 years. Both of them worked together in the cursed film. And since then both of them came close to each other. Although earlier Shweta considered Aditya as a womanizer and was cut off from her.

Indian Idol 12 is hosting

Aditya Narayan is currently associated with the show of Indian Idol 12. They are hosting this show. Prior to this, he had also hosted the previous season. And he was also well liked. This is why Aditya is also hosting the 12th season. He was on leave after marriage. But now he has returned to work.