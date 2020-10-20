Aditya Narayan has expressed doubts about the marriage of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. He says that in a month a person should meet someone and talk about marriage, this cannot be possible. The news of Neha Kakkar’s marriage is in the news. She is going to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on 24 October in Delhi, there are reports. Aditya Narayan has made a strange statement about Neha’s marriage, which makes it seem that the news of Neha’s marriage is wrong and all this is being done for publicity.

Aditya Narayan has not received any invitation to Neha’s wedding, with it questioning Neha’s decision that she can meet and marry someone in a month, I am not sure. Aditya from Bollywood Hungama says, “Is Neha really getting married? I have not received any wedding invitation. It is strange that Neha met a boy shortly before for a video shoot a few weeks ago. She is not a child who will take such a big decision like this. Neha and her fiancée (to say) have not made any statement regarding the wedding. All I can say is hope that this is really happening. Because why would someone promote such wedding rumors by sharing such videos? ”

Let us know that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are giving good news to the fans by sharing romantic photos and videos of Roca Ceremony one after the other. However, neither of them has confirmed the marriage. Both are in a relationship, both of them said through social media posts.