Singer Aditya Narayan is a multi-talented artist of the entertainment industry. Apart from singing, he has shown his talent in acting. At the same time, Aditya is known as the host of the TV show. Recently he has spoken about his struggle. He told that even though he is the son of famous singer Udit Narayan, he had to find work in the industry as an outsider.

During a conversation with Bollywood Life, Aditya Narayan said, ‘I started getting work after 25 years. Last year AR Rahman called for the recording. This opportunity also came after 20 years. This year I sang for Vishal-Shekhar. He further said that he has known Vishal-Shekhar for the last 18 years. Both were also the judges of the show he hosted but they did not get work from them.

Talking about his struggle, Aditya Narayan said, “After singing for the film Ram Leela, I met many music directors, including Pritam, Vishal Shekhar, Shankar Ehsaan Loy but they did not give me work.” Aditya said that despite giving two hit songs like Taatad-Taatad and Ishqiyaan-Dishkiya for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, nobody worked for me for 6 years.

Talk of Work Front, the video song of Aditya has been launched by his father Aditya Narayan. This video song is filmed on Aditya Narayan. This song is getting good response from the people.