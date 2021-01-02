It has been a month since the marriage of famous singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal. The two got married on December 1 last year. On this special occasion, Aditya Narayan went on a dinner date with wife Shweta. He has shared some photos of the dinner date on social media. Along with this, he has written a funny caption, which you will not stop laughing after reading.

Aditya Narayan posted these pictures on his Instagram, in which he is seen enjoying dinner with wife Shweta Aggarwal. He wrote in the caption, “Happy month anniversary my lovely wife. A month passed in jest. Like this, all your life will also be passed on beautifully. My paparazzi requests that please do not pull our photos after dinner because I am not able to pull the stomach inside after eating so heavy food. ”

Pajama was torn by Aditya during marriage

Recently a ‘Shaadi Special’ episode was put on the Indian Ides show. During the show, Bharti and Harsh shared a funny incident with Aditya Narayan. He told that Aditya’s pajama was torn during wedding ceremonies. His pajama was torn when a friend of Aditya picked him up in his lap during Varmala. Everyone laughed a lot at this sentence. Not only this, after this, Aditya wore his best friend Chinku’s pajama, the rest of the wedding rituals he wore the same pajama.

On this, Aditya Narayan told that this incident was quite strange for him. Later he understood why he advises the groom to wear comfortable clothes during the wedding. Aditya says that my friends picked me up when the venue was happening, during which my pajama was torn. It was quite strange for me. I could not understand what to do? After this I wore my makeup artist’s pajama which did not fit. Later my friend Chinku came there, who gave me pajama to try. Incidentally, her pajama came out perfectly. I performed wedding rituals in Chinku’s pajamas. This story will be included in the weirdest stories of my life.