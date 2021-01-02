‘1 month has passed’ jokingly
Aditya shared the pictures of the dinner date with Shweta on her Instagram and wrote, ‘My beloved wife has also passed a month in Happy #monthverysary joke-joke. In this way, all your life will also be passed with you beautifully. जी Paparaji is requested that please do not take pictures of us after dinner because I am not able to pull the stomach inside after eating so heavy.
Recently Gulmarg returned from honeymoon, now it’s here
Aditya and Shweta have returned from Gulmarg a few days ago after celebrating their first honeymoon. They plan to have a honeymoon three times. Aditya and Shweta will now go to Shilim and Sula Vineyards.
Aditya took a pinch on his honeymoon
After returning from honeymoon, Aditya Narayan started shooting for ‘Indian Idol 12’. On his honeymoon, he wrote a post on his honeymoon – after the honeymoon the boy is shining too much! This post of Aditya had a lot of funny reactions.
