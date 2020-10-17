People have always been interested in the relationship between actress Rani Mukherjee and producer Aditya Chopra. Before marriage and even after marriage, there have been many such reports in the media about this couple which have caught the attention of the people. Rani and Aditya were married on April 21, 2014, the sudden marriage made tremendous headlines at that time. Very close friends and a handful of relatives were invited to this wedding in Italy. After marriage, Rani Mukherjee spoke openly to the relationship between her and Aditya in interviews given to the media.

Rani was also trolled by some people after her marriage to Aditya and even called him a house breaker. However, Rani thought it better not to get into this controversy and never gave any reaction on this matter. According to Rani, he started dating Aditya only after Aditya’s Divorce case was finalized. Not only this, while dating Aditya, Rani was not working in any of his projects.

According to media reports, the proximity of Rani and Aditya grew at a time when both were going through a difficult period of their life. According to Rani, initially she did not have the same feeling of love about Aditya, but she loved spending time with Aditya. At the same time, Aditya seemed to be completely different from Rani’s other actress and that was the reason that he slowly came closer to her and started dating each other.

Rani’s meeting with Aditya is no less interesting. According to media reports, Rani met Aditya in a restaurant. At that time, only one film was released by Rani and the film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ directed by Aditya was rocking the box. On seeing the queen in the restaurant, Aditya felt that she would come to meet him but it did not happen. Aditya liked Rani’s role, after which he had even recommended Karan Johar to take Rani in the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

The way the queen loves Aditya can be gauged from the fact that she considers Shiva and herself as Parvati. According to Rani, ‘Aditya is like Shiva who loves only one woman, just as Shiva used to do with Parvati and I am Parvati, who loves nothing but him’. Let us tell you that, on 9 December 2015, Rani gave birth to baby ‘Adira’ (‘Adi’ya +’ Ra’ni). According to media reports, this couple has also bought two bungalows in Mumbai for Baby Adira.