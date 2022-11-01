Syed Al Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) awards honored the winners of its twelfth edition in the ten award categories, at a ceremony hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), yesterday in Abu Dhabi. The awards, which celebrate innovation, excellence, and best practices in the energy sector, were awarded to winners from individuals, projects and outstanding ideas that contribute to transforming the global energy sector.

This year’s awards focused on sustainability and innovative solutions to provide low-carbon energy, and 10 winners were selected from more than 1,000 entries. More than 350 companies representing 62 countries submitted nominations for the awards, and a distinguished jury of leaders in the oil and gas sector conducted a thorough deliberation and evaluation of all entries, from which the finalists were selected.

A more sustainable energy future

Eng. Fatima Al-Naimi, Chairperson of the ADIPEC Awards Board and CEO of ADNOC LNG, said: “We congratulate all the winners of the ADIPEC Awards 2022, which celebrate innovation, excellence, and leadership transformation in the energy sector by honoring individuals and companies who contribute to a positive transformation. In the energy sector, and in light of the ongoing developments in the global energy landscape, the ADIPEC Awards will continue to encourage innovative and forward-looking solutions that help enable a more sustainable energy future.

She emphasized that these awards are more than just a platform to celebrate achievements and honor winners, as they constitute a new chapter for companies that are appreciated by their peers, and open the door to more business opportunities, and for young leaders aspiring to advance the future of the sector, and support innovative technical achievements that shape the features of a new field in an increasing sector. requirements on an ongoing basis.

During the ceremony, Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell, was honored with the ADIPEC 2022 award in the “Energy Leader” category for his role in leading Shell’s strategy to become a net-zero energy company by 2050.

Van Beurden said: “I am proud of the work Shell is doing to address the challenges of the energy transition, and I am honored to win this year’s ADIPEC Award in the ‘Energy Pioneer’ category.

Through existing initiatives and new collaborations, Shell will continue to harness its knowledge, experience and innovation to help support the year’s path towards net zero emissions.”

modern techniques

The awards focused largely on technology and modern technologies, with ADNOC Forecasting and Analytics winning the award for the best digital transformation project of the year, while SICOps won the award for the best start-up in the oil and gas sector of the year for its unmanned aerial systems.

The smart stent technology from “Micro Silicon INC” won the award for the best pioneering research in the sector this year, while the company “Frac Pots” of Saudi Aramco was selected for the award for the best research in the sector leading the year for the best new technological development. The Awards also honored Hatem Abdullah Bajoever, of Saudi Aramco, with the Young Technical Expert of the Year award.