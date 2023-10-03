The activities of the thirty-ninth edition of the ADIPEC 2023 exhibition and conference continue for the second day, with the participation of leaders of the global energy sector, who are looking to enhance efforts to reduce emissions and cooperate to build an energy system capable of keeping pace with future requirements and challenges. The exhibition and conference activities will continue until next Thursday, October 5, under the slogan “Reducing emissions… faster… together”, with the participation of concerned parties in the energy sector and the presence of more than 2,200 international companies in 16 exhibition halls and 30 international pavilions.

The exhibition and conference is expected to attract more than 160,000 visitors from 164 countries in its largest session ever.

The ADIPEC exhibition and conference represents an extension of a long legacy of innovation and progress that extends for more than 40 years, in enhancing global aspirations in the energy sector. This year’s conference discusses ideas, strategic scientific studies, advanced technological technologies, and support the investments necessary to accelerate the pace of reducing emissions from the current energy system, by bringing together the main stakeholders from the various stages of the energy supply chain, to devise reliable solutions to bring about the required radical changes, and achieve the qualitative progress necessary to create a system. Comprehensive energy capable of meeting the requirements of the future.

ADIPEC’s agenda this year includes 350 specialized dialogue sessions, including strategic and technical conferences. The event also receives more than 1,600 speakers, including government ministers, CEOs, policy makers, energy experts and innovators, with the aim of encouraging cooperation and supporting the work required to accelerate the achievement of emissions reduction goals in the world, through… Intensify and join efforts to enhance investment in clean energy sources.