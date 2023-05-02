Mario Adinolfi in defense of Laura Chiatti for her disputed statements made on Domenica In about the man who “doesn’t have to do the housework” because “eros kills them”. Talking with AdnKronos, the leader of the Popolo della Famiglia spoke out in defense of the actress: “Laura Chiatti’s strength was to affirm that men and women are different. Sexuality and attraction snap between different. The controversies that have been unleashed by Laura Chiatti’s statements on the difference between men and women are the result of a gender ideological drift and are an opportunity to discuss the fact that if Roberto Vecchioni sang ‘I want a woman with a skirt’ it must not be a scandal”.

Adinolfi also quoted the Pope: “In Hungary he said that anything that can tell us about the beauty of the difference between man and woman is extremely important. The tendency to eliminate the differences between the sexes is the value of the so-called gender ideology. Attacking Chiatti just because she makes a joke makes clear the climate we breathe today: by now there is the will to always tell a conflictual relationship between man and woman and within this conflictual relationship some elements of traditional femininity seem to have become taboo “. The former Northern League senator Simone Pillon, known for his ultra-conservative and ultra-Catholic positions, also sided with Laura Chiatti.

Overwhelmed by the criticisms, on Instagram Chiatti had clarified that hers was a “goliardic joke” in a “funny and carefree context” rejecting the accusations of those who had called her “sexist”: “These are concepts that do not belong to me and which I repudiate with Force”.