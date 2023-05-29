Inquiries at PSV show that Ramzi wanted to send a signal about his ambitions for now and certainly also for the future. Ramzi thinks he can help the club with his knowledge, he has told NOS. However, it is expected that PSV will opt for an experienced candidate at the moment and will take Ramzi’s ambition into the future in the back of its mind.

If the lead does not end up with him, a role in the club’s coaching staff for next season is not inconceivable. It is also quite possible that Ramzi will still remain a trainer of Jong PSV, since he has a two-year contract (until mid-2024).

Jong PSV finished fourteenth in the Kitchen Champion Division and won the Premier League International Cup this season. Ramzi has been working for seven years in the youth academy at PSV, which is led by head of training and former PSV coach Ernest Faber.

