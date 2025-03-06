Adif’s president says in the Supreme

Isabel Pardo de Vera, former president of Adif, said on Wednesday in her statement as a witness in the branch of the ‘Koldo Case’ that is investigated in the Supreme Court that the former transport minister José Luis Ábalos and who was his advisor Koldo García asked him how they could hire personnel in Ineco, the public company in which the ex -partner of Ábalos, Jésica Rodríguez, could be hired.

The ex -partner of Ábalos recognizes in the Supreme

This is confirmed by legal sources to Eldiario.es, which also point out that Pardo de Vera has argued that the former minister and his ex -asor were also interested in contracts of two construction companies indicated by Víctor Aldama, the alleged leader of the corrupt plot that he allegedly nested in the Ministry of Transportation in the stage of Ábalos.

Pardo de Vera, who resigned from his position as President of Adif in February 2023 after the problem about the dimensions and design of the nearby trains for Cantabria and Asturias, has also insisted that he has never received indications to award contracts to certain companies: neither the millionaire mask contract that Adif awarded the company under suspicion – management supports – nor of public works of the public entity that manages the exploitation of the railway lines.

However, in his statement, Pardo de Vera has given new details about the action of the former minister, who is being investigated for crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling and bribery. As he said, both Ábalos and his then advisor tried to find out if you could hire in Ineco, the public company in which the ex -partner of Ábalos was hired as an administrative assistant – he acknowledged that he never went to work – and in which Joseba García, brother of Koldo García, was also on -saved. Where appropriate, as security advisor. According to the sources consulted, Pardo de Vera has said that he replied that for that was the public employment offer, which can be consulted through the Internet.

On the other hand, the former president of Adif has also claimed that Ábalos and Koldo García were personally interested in two contracts that the rail manager had awarded the companies Murias and Levantina, Engineering and Construction SL. The witness has reported that these contractors would have complained because they were owed an economic amount. She said that, after reviewing the documentation, she moved that everything was correct. Levantine is one of the companies that the alleged leader of the plot, Víctor Aldama, has linked with the alleged bits by works pread. Murias also appears, although crossed out, in one of the manuscripts contributed to the supreme by Aldama as supposed evidence of the mistress in contracts.

The former highway director denies Los Amoños

The former Director General of Roads Javier Herrero has also appeared on Wednesday, who has denied the existence of public works amaños dependent on his department, legal sources report. The declaration of this retired official rebates one of Aldama’s latest accusations, which has linked the former minister and the one who was his advisor with the collection of bites in exchange for large public works contracts.

As proof, Aldama contributed a manuscript that Koldo García supposedly sent him with alleged awards already agreed. According to the employer, the construction companies paid between 1% and 1.5% commission for each contract awarded. It was a percentage that, according to its version, depended on the magnitude of the work and that was orchestrated at the request of Koldo, who would have claimed help to collect those commissions. Before the judge, Aldama said that he used to make “collector” – he said up to four million euros the money collected – and that Koldo García was the main receiver of the bites that supposedly later distributed with Ábalos. Ábalos and who was his advisor denied those accusations.

The Chief of Cabinet of Vice President Montero denies in the Supreme



This Wednesday, Herrero has stressed that he had no relationship with Aldama, that with Koldo García he had treatment but because he carried the logistics of the Minister for Travel and inaugurations, and that at no time he was aware of the existence of awarded awards already agreed.