Adif will work on several fronts of the future Murcia-Almería high-speed line to try to reduce the execution deadlines as much as possible, which in principle will last until 2026. The first objective, however, is not to exceed this deadline, so as not to prolong the cut of the line and the suspension of services between Murcia, Lorca and Äguilas, estimated at three and a half years, which has generated complaints from many users.

The state company yesterday showed the work being carried out on the Nonduermas-Sangonera section with the lifting of the tracks. The Minister of Development, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, pointed out that this rapid action responds to the objective of «making the maintenance of commuter services in the Region irreversible, instead of accelerating the railway works that have been awarded for more than two years, and in this time there has been no joy in the work, “he reported in a press release.

He reiterated the “serious consequences” of the roadblock and considered that the central government “seems to have more capacity to destroy than to build.” He accused the Ministry of “not evaluating the consequences of the interruption of trains for their users, proof of this is the disaster of alternative transport that have forced us to reinforce our regional bus services so that these people do not get hung up.”

Complaint from Consumur



The Association of Consumers and Users, Consumur, denounced yesterday that hundreds of users were affected by the suppression, without prior notice, of the first two trains on the Murcia-Alicante line, which were included in the minimum services announced by Renfe. The association criticizes that the modification was not informed in time, and that it was made over the public address system at the stations. He fears that it is not a specific event.