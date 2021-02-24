Adif operators carry out the maintenance of the railway network.

The Adif management has reached an agreement with the majority of the union representatives by which the public company undertakes to offer 2,000 jobs, between permanent and temporary, throughout this year. In return, the strike committee has called off the seven partial work stoppages announced for the months of February and March, as reported by the public entity in a statement on Wednesday.

Specifically, the railway infrastructure manager undertakes to publish before next May 31 the call for the public employment offer (OEP) foreseen in the Employment Plan for the year 2021, which will involve incorporating a total of 667 workers. And it plans to launch a second extraordinary public employment offer before November 15, which will offer up to 1,000 more jobs.

The vacancies that Adif will offer within the framework of these processes will be of an operational profile and will be destined, fundamentally, to the areas with the greatest demand for personnel and to those where it is more urgent to face the aforementioned generational change: Maintenance, Circulation and Stations. However, other areas of activity will also be adequately addressed to allow the internalization of functions in the company and to attend to situations of temporary geographical mobility.

In addition, as a result of the agreement with the workers’ representatives, as it already did in 2020, Adif will request authorization to incorporate another 100 more employees through a public call not attributable to the OEP. In this case, it undertakes to launch it before the end of the third quarter of the year.

Additionally, the public company will request authorization to carry out around 400 temporary contracts under the urgent measures for the Administration approved by the Government to undertake the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. These personnel will be used to reinforce the workforce to carry out the Adif projects and investments that are included in said plan, as well as the execution of European funds. Their contracts will come, first of all, from the job bank that was generated after the last public employment offer of the company. In case of exhaustion, public employment agencies will be used to complete them.

Generational relief

In this way, Adif and the union representatives agree to promote the development of the Multi-year Employment Plan launched in 2019 within the framework of the company’s II collective agreement, since the pandemic situation and the circumstances generated by it will condition their execution and will generate some delay in 2020, according to the company.

Adif faces as a strategic challenge the management of this generational change in which it is immersed, since its current workforce of about 11,500 workers has an average age of 54.9 years and, therefore, registers a high number of retirements that it will continue for years to come.

The Pluriannual Employment Plan thus seeks to replenish these staff, guaranteeing a replacement that, on the one hand, involves incorporating new professional profiles and, on the other, ensures that the knowledge and experience accumulated over the years by Adif workers is transmitted to the new staff and stay within the company.