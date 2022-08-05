THE TRUTH MURCIA. Saturday, August 6, 2022, 00:34



Last Thursday, the Official State Gazette (BOE) published the tender notice for the reversal maneuvering service contract in Reguerón and San Gabriel (Alicante) for the works to bury the tracks in Murcia. The contract, published by Adif Alta Velocidad, has an estimated value of 3.4 million euros. The companies have until September 7 to present their offers, which will be opened on September 28 in a private event in Madrid.

As a result of the underground works, the freight trains with origin or destination Cartagena have to vary their route, so that they will circulate in the direction of Alicante to San Gabriel to continue later towards the center of the country. To do this, the trains must make two reversals. In addition, these investment operations must be carried out in the Reguerón area, given the lack of space for them in the Carmen station due to the works.

However, the Reguerón constitutes a railway junction with a high number of circulations. For this reason, with the aim of carrying out the maneuvers with maximum safety and minimizing the time required for it, Adif Alta Velocidad intends to provide railway companies with a locomotive service to hook up to the tail of their trains.

The freight trains will circulate in this way with a pilot locomotive in the queue to San Gabriel, where it will be uncoupled and the convoy will reverse its course again to continue with the main locomotive of the train in the lead.