He Railway Infrastructure Administrator (ADIF) has ended the restructuring of its organization chart, which goes from 9 to 6 general directions, after approving the appointment of five new managers on Tuesday. The renewal of the dome of the rail manager, advanced by electionomista.esarrives six months after the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, ceased as president of Ángel Contreras and appointed Pedro Marco As a substitute.

Adif acknowledges that “these changes follow the line of policy marked from the Ministry to focus Adif’s effort on the planning of railway management where the traveler and citizenship are the center of decision making to improve the service.”

The new structure, agreed by the Board of Directors of the Company at the end of January, includes six general directions: three with corporate character and three other operational and that are focused on the management and exploitation of the rail network under its control.

At the head of the General Directorate of Planning, Projects and Construction will be located Luis Llamas Martínezwho will also assume the General Directorate of High Speed. Company employee will be in charge of the planning, design and construction of the new corridors and railway lines. He was responsible for the assembly and maintenance of large routes such as the Orense-Santiago, Madrid-Levante or Madrid-Barcelona, ​​in addition to directing the construction of the ‘Av of the Desert’ between Mecca and Medina, in Saudi Arabia.

For the General Directorate of Operations and Exploitation, Pedro Marco has chosen the deputy director of his cabinet, Raúl Míguezwho was ‘number two’ of the former Secretary of State of Transportation, Isabel Pardo de Vera. In fact, it is considered one of the ideologues of the sector liberalization process in Spain. Throughout his career he has held positions of responsibility in several adif areas, such as construction, operations, internal audit or presidency. Now it will be in charge of the circulation, maintenance and management of the 15,000 kilometers of Network.

The General Directorate of Business and Clients will fall on Juan Pablo Villanueva Beltraminiuntil now General Director of Construction and General Director of Adif Av. His figure was highly valued internally by the high rhythm of investment execution that the public company has registered in recent years. In its new area it will be in charge of the Commercial and Patrimonial Management of ADIF, the improvement of the stations, the enhancement of logistics platforms and the design and development of singular projects.

At the head of the Corporate Directorate of People Management, Strategy and Security will be Concepción Casillas Martínthe head of the company’s human resources area so far. This will add new competencies to your responsibility after a lifetime in Adif and Renfe.

The General Financial Directorate, Purchases and Systems will fall on Manuel Martínez Cepedauntil now Director of Commercial Exploitation of ADIF and has been in the company for three decades. He was director of Treasury and Accounting, and Accounting Systems in the Railway Manager, in addition to being part of the Societies Audit Committees such as Ineco, Avant or Logroño Integration of the Railroad.

At the head of the General Secretariat of Adif and Adif Av, which has a general direction range, it will continue Irene Bonet TousState lawyer that entered the railway company in March 2024. Salvador AlmenarCommunication Director appointed last September, will also continue in his position.

From Adif they ensure that “the profiles of the people designated for the general addresses respond to the objective and challenges of the company, which go through the management of the rail network and the services that the infrastructure administrator offers to the train users.”

Among the profiles that leave the first board of directors are ROSA ISABEL MONTERODirector of the Presidency Cabinet; Montserrat RalloGeneral Director of Planning, Strategy and Projects; Manuel Fresno, until now Financial Director and who was indicated after his statement in the ‘Koldo case; Esther Mateowhich led the Directorate of Security, processes and corporate systems; Eugenio Nasarrein charge of conservation and maintenance; José Estradain charge of everything related to circulation; and Jesús María CampoGeneral Director of Business and Commercial Operations. Most of them are Adif employees and can return to their positions.