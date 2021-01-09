EP MADRID. Saturday, 9 January 2021, 09:58



Adif will contract the preparation of expert reports to deal with the claims of companies that undertook works on high-speed lines due to stoppages and extensions in the execution deadlines.

The preparation of these reports has been put out to tender for an amount of 2.78 million euros. Some of the claims affect the Monforte del Cid-Murcia-Almería line.

According to the latest accounts of its subsidiary Adif AV, provisions for litigation reached, at the end of 2019, 684 million, of which 664 corresponded to risks from litigation filed by contractors.