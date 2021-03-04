Commuter train at the North Station of Valencia, last January. Monica torres

The public company Adif, in charge of managing the Spanish railway facilities, prepares an application to search and recover lost objects in trains and stations, a process that until now can only be carried out by phone, in person at the station offices or by email. The platform is expected to be operational in the second half of the year and its development and subsequent maintenance have been tendered for 52,000 euros, as reported by Adif this Thursday.

The railway management company hopes that this digital office will streamline the lost property recovery process and improve customer satisfaction, but its creation is also part of the purpose of digitizing the Adif ecosystem due to the entry of new railway companies within the framework of the liberalization of high-speed transport.

The tool can be accessed both from the Adif website and from its application Adif on your mobile. “In this way, permanent attention will be guaranteed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year”, specifies the press release. Once inside the application, the traveler must specify what the lost object is like, the place where it has been lost and can even add a photograph of it to facilitate the search.

Once the object is registered, Adif details, it will be compared by means of an algorithm with those found and registered by the company’s operators. If a match is found, an email will be sent to the passenger and if it is his object, he will be able to choose between going to pick it up himself, send it to a third person or contract delivery with a courier company.

In 2019, more than 37,000 objects were found in Spanish stations and trains and only 43% were returned, according to Adif data, while the majority went to municipal warehouses for not being claimed.