The Ministry of Transport plans to put the first underground section of Murcia into service on March 5. For this reason, Renfe has communicated the changes that will take place in the Cercanías line with Alicante. The operator will reduce the supply of trains and modify schedules due to the works in the railway infrastructure, planned by Adif, in the accesses to Murcia, between February 22 and March 5. It is expected that from that date the first underground section between the Senda de Los Garres and Santiago el Mayor will be operational, Ministry sources confirmed, which entails the elimination of the pedestrian walkway and the liberation of a large urban space.

With the opening of this section, the new temporary passenger footbridge will also be put into service in Carmen, to access some temporary platforms while the underground works of the station continue, as LA TRUTH has been reporting.

With the new Renfe schedule, 6 commuter trains are eliminated, 2 in the direction of Alicante and 4 in the direction of Murcia El Carmen, and the schedules of 9 trains on that line are modified. 41 trains will circulate on a weekday instead of the usual 47 between the two cities, Renfe reported.

Trains departing from Alicante that change their timetable are the one that leaves at 7:27 am, which advances its departure at 7:15 am; the one at 8:10, will leave at 8:35 and the one at 16:05, will leave at 16:15. Trains leaving Alicante at 2:35 pm and 4:05 pm, will delay their arrival in Murcia by 5 and 7 minutes respectively. On the other hand, those who modify their schedule with departure from Murcia are at 10:05, which will leave at 10:14; the one at 3:15 pm will be at 3:30 pm and the one at 5:00 pm will be brought forward at 4:43 pm.

The C1 commuter line that connects Alicante with Murcia del Carmen, has 9 intermediate stops and is used daily by 6,000 travelers.