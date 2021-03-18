One is on a street next to the La Ronda Sur bridge and the second is on La Carioca street next to La Senda de Los Garres One of the new open steps. / Pro Underground Platform

The residents of the southern neighborhoods of Murcia are in luck again. The Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) opened two new pedestrian crossings on the underground train tracks on Thursday, after the first one last Tuesday. The new accesses are on Calle Limonar, next to the La Ronda Sur bridge; and on Calle La Carioca, next to La Senda de Los Garres, and link the neighborhoods of Santigo El Mayor and El Infante.

The first one inaugurated runs between the streets Ojós and Pintor Muñoz Barberán, just 50 meters from the Santiago El Mayor level crossing, and united these residents with those of the Infante Juan Manuel and del Carmen neighborhoods. A fact that the neighbors celebrated Tuesday in style. This level crossing, already converted into another pedestrian crossing without tracks, will open, in all probability, as soon as the raised walkway is eliminated, since that space will be necessary to dismantle it.