It continues to process the elimination of the Abrevadero and Collado de los Pinos crossings, and leaves it to the City Council to intervene in Los Mateos
The residents of Pozo Estrecho and La Palma have more security when crossing the level crossing that joins both towns. The Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) of the Ministry of Transport yesterday completed a series of improvement works in the area, as a preliminary step to the future removal of the crossing that so many headaches
#Adif #improves #safety #Pozo #Estrecho #level #crossing #give #dates #suppress
Leave a Reply