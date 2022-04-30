A train from the Cartagena-Murcia line, circulating yesterday through the Pozo Estrecho and La Palma level crossing. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

The residents of Pozo Estrecho and La Palma have more security when crossing the level crossing that joins both towns. The Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) of the Ministry of Transport yesterday completed a series of improvement works in the area, as a preliminary step to the future removal of the crossing that so many headaches