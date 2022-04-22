The development of the high-speed rail network will take 23.5 billion until 2025between works in progress (11,500 million) and projects already planned (12,000 million), which are added to the 57.2 billion invested so faraccording to calculations of Adif. The network of international gauge tracks will go from 3,728 to 4,000 kilometers this year, with four developments in the testing phase. And what comes until 2025 is a greater development of the Mediterranean Corridor, the Basque Y or the line to Extremadura.

Once the Madrid-Galicia route was launched, Adif is testing the 7.3 kilometer tunnel between Chamartin and Atocha, in the heart of Madrid, which will allow the connection of all corridors. Added to this is the opening of two new access roads to the capital, between Atocha and Torrejón de Velasco, which will allow capacity to be increased on the lines arriving from Levante and Andalusia, which currently share access to the city.

Another performance on the launch ramp is the first phase of the high speed to Extremadura. The 150 kilometers between Plasencia, Caceres and Badajozand the remodeling of its stations, have taken 1,700 million.

The third initiative ready, after an investment of 730 million, is the connection Sale of Baths-Burgos (89 kilometres), section that extends the Madrid-Segovia-Valladolid-Venta de Baños corridor. And the fourth milestone is the arrival of high speed to Murciawith the last 15 kilometers from Monforte del Cid and an investment of 1,500 million.

Beyond these four projects, in search of the green light from the Railway Safety Agency, Adif has actions for 12,000 million in sight with European funds as a lever.

main performances

Line jobs are active Palencia-Santander, with the 78-kilometre section between Palencia and Alar del Rey (1,740 million). The construction of the platform is progressing in two sections and the tender for a third (Osorno-Calahorra de Boedo) is close. The rest are in the informative study phase.

The Pajares varianton the La Robla (León)-Campomanes (Asturias) line, has already required 3,700 million and tests are expected to start in 2023. With this, the Madrid-Valladolid-Palencia-León axis will be taken to Asturias.

It will also boost the connection of the three basque capitals in standard width. The Vitoria-Bilbao segment is run by Adif, and the Gipuzkoan branch is developed by the Basque Government. Until now, the investment is 3,900 million and Adif has completed the platform works of 11 sections and is working on the other eight. Informative studies for access to cities have also been processed.

The Zaragoza-Pamplona-And Basque needs 2,700 million. The public company is in charge of the Castejón-Pamplona section, and executes the platform between Castejón and Tafalla, from where the project is being drafted.

The Burgos-Vitoria (94 kilometers) has received the placet for the informative study and Adif is preparing the tender for the drafting of the project. The investment has been estimated at 1,200 million.

The second phase of the corridor Madrid-Extremadura (437 kilometres) contemplates the Madrid-Plasencia route, with works underway between Oropesa and Plasencia, and the opening of the public information process for the informative study of the Oropesa-Madrid section. The entire corridor is budgeted at 3,700 million.

The other two star projects are the Mediterranean Corridor and the Chamartín-Barajas connection. The latter has been planned in two phases: the arrival of high speed to the airport sharing the Cercanías route and, later, a dedicated connection. Adif has mixed-gauge tracks between Hortaleza and Barajas, and will put out to tender in the coming months the adaptation of the rest. As for the standard width layout, the company chaired by Marisa Domínguez is drafting the construction project.

From the Mediterranean Corridor, Adif has the link with Murcia ready and is finalizing the implementation of the third line from Valencia to Castellón. Transport is already preparing the informative study for a double-track, standard-gauge connection between the two cities to separate commuter, regional and freight traffic from high-speed traffic.

In December, the gauge change between Castellón and Vandellós was awarded. And the Murcia-Almería connection is under construction, budgeted at 3,300 million.