The Ministry assures that it complies with the legal protection measures, but the neighbors will take to the streets to annul it A train from Feve, at the Los Mateos level crossing in October. / Father SÁNCHEZ JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Friday, 26 February 2021, 04:15



The Administrator of Railway Infrastructures (Adif) of the Ministry of Transport has left that of Los Mateos out of its national plan to suppress the level crossings of the Narrow Gauge Railway (Feve). After the last accident, where a man was seriously injured on February 6 when he was run over by a convoy, the Federation of Associations