The burial of high speed continues to advance beyond the city of Murcia. Adif has completed the excavation of the 996-meter tunnel through which the AVE will pass as it passes through Alcantarilla, the entity reported this Sunday in a statement. The infrastructure, one of the main ones on the line between the Region of Murcia and Almería, has involved the excavation of 56,000 m3 of earth and 37,000 m3 of concrete and 2,700 tons of steel have been used.

The structure consists of a cut-and-cover tunnel for the construction of which, first, the screen walls were erected on which the upper concrete slab was later laid on the ground. Subsequently, it has been excavated from each of the two mouths until culminating with the cale. From now on, the lower slab will be laid, on which the side roads and sidewalks will be implemented.

The construction will allow the AVE to circulate completely covered from the future station to Calle Término, which will allow “uniting neighborhoods and generating new spaces for the citizen”, according to Adif. The tunnel is part of the Nonduermas-Sangonera section, which includes other actions, such as the new Cercanías de Alcantarilla station, the remodeling of the rail yard of the Murcia Cargas logistics complex, the construction of another cut-and-cover tunnel (180 m) to bypass the current Chinchilla-Cartagena conventional line and a viaduct to cross the Rambla de las Salinas.

The tunnel excavation represents a new step in the construction of the high-speed railway between Murcia and Almería, the first direct rail connection between the two cities and a strategic part of the Mediterranean Corridor. With an estimated investment of 3,500 million euros, it already has all its sections finished or under construction, except for the second phase of the integration in Almería, the integration in Lorca and the Pulpí-Águilas connection. These actions are co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). A way of making Europe.