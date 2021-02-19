The Administrator of Railway Infrastructures (Adif) will start next Monday 22, and until Wednesday 10 March, the works for the commissioning of the high speed in the access tunnel to the Murcia del Carmen station, which is part of the first section of the underground railway as it passes through the city. During this period, the total closure of train circulation through the station (from March 6 to 9) is contemplated, so Renfe has organized alternative bus transport for those affected.

The works are scheduled in three phases: from 11:55 p.m. on Monday, February 22, to 11:55 p.m. on Friday, March 5, it will circulate on a single track on the El Reguerón-Murcia del Carmen section; From 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, to 11:55 p.m. on Friday, March 5, tracks 1 and 3 of Carmen station will be partially withdrawn, on the Murcia Merchandise side. And from 11:55 p.m. on March 5, at dawn on Wednesday, March 10, we will proceed to the link to the new provisional beach of conventional network routes on the El Reguerón side (underground) and on the Murcia Merchandise side .

The works of this last phase force Adif to interrupt all rail traffic for 4 days at the Carmen station, except in the case of the shuttle trains that connect Orihuela with Murcia and Cartagena in the morning, and the Intercity with departure from Lorca to Barcelona that will take place by bus on March 10.

In long and medium distance and in the vicinity, users will alternate the train and buses according to the different sections



The company informed of the alternative plan that it has organized for those affected by the works, in which it contemplates that travelers on the Madrid-Orihuela AVE with links to and from Cartagena, will carry out the road service between Cartagena and Orihuela from 6 to 10 March, for the morning trains, and from March 6 to 9 for the afternoon trains.

In addition, Long Distance users that link Barcelona with Lorca will travel by rail to Alicante and from there they will continue by road to their destination, except those who get off at Elx Park and Orihuela, who will travel nearby from Alicante. For trips to and from Alicante, the company has provided two buses between Murcia and Alicante and a bus between Alicante and Lorca with stops in Alhama and Totana.

Intercity travelers bound for Cartagena will travel by road from Alicante in two buses, one direct between Alicante and Murcia, and the other to Cartagena with stops in Balsicas and Torre Pacheco. Travelers whose destination is Elx Park and Orihuela, will travel nearby from Alicante.

For suburban areas, Renfe has established a road plan between Murcia and Beniel (line C1), with destination or origin Orihuela-Miguel Hernández and Alicante; and between Murcia and Orihuela, with adapted schedules, to link with the buses that leave from Orihuela to Alicante. Line C2 will travel by road between Murcia del Carmen and Murcia Goods at times adapted to connect with the train departures to Lorca-Sutullena and Águilas (this service starts in Murcia Goods and will be provided by rail). In Media Distancia, they will go by road between Cartagena and Murcia and between Cartagena-Murcia-Orihuela.