“The entire route of the high speed to Cartagena is underway, either in drafting of the project, contracted or in execution of the works.” With these words, the president of the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif), María Luisa Domínguez, assured that the arrival of the AVE in Cartagena and its connection with the Mediterranean Corridor were “a definitive plan underway”. One day after the meeting of the Cartagena High Speed ​​Society to specify a protocol that expedites the entry of this infrastructure, Adif continues to advance on the route.

It announced this Thursday the award of the construction works for a 17.7-kilometre double-track platform in standard gauge on the Riquelme-Torre Pacheco section, with an investment of 133 million euros. The winning company Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE), formed by the companies Acciona Construcción and Azvi, has an estimated execution period of 36 months.

The section to be executed runs between the municipalities of Murcia and Torre Pacheco along 17.7 km in length, and defines a new double-track high-speed platform in standard gauge (1,435 mm) parallel to the current line Chinchilla-Cartagena, in conventional width (1,668 millimeters).

These works include 7 viaducts, with a total length of 347 meters, 12 overpasses, one underpass and 44 cross drainage works. The project also provides for various actions to expand and remodel the Balsicas-Mar Menor and Torre-Pacheco stations.

Adif Alta Velocidad has also awarded consulting and technical assistance services for the drafting of the basic projects and construction of the platform in the El Reguerón-Riquelme section. This contract has been awarded to the company WSP Spain-Apia with a budget of 3.43 million euros and a completion period of 36 months.