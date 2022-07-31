PARIS. A history of more than seventy years, made of feathers, rhinestones and sequins, that of the Lido, the historic Parisian cabaret that last night dropped the curtain for the last time. The restaurant, for decades one of the symbols of nuits folles of the Ville Lumière with its legendary magazine shows, at the end of last year it was taken over by the hotel group Accor, which after buying it from Sodexo immediately announced a “reorganization project”, with an 85% layoff plan of the staff. In its place will remain an anonymous show room.

Thus ends yet another emblem of a distant Paris. It was launched by the brothers Joseph and Louis Clerico, who arrived from Piedmont at the end of the 1920s, who took it back in 1946, giving it a touch of Italian style with the same name as the famous Venetian island. The intent was to create an elegant place on the Champs Elysées under the “dinner-show” formula, in order to differentiate itself from the other places where a more popular clientele went. Thus, the management hires “Miss Bluebell”, aka Margaret Kelly, an Irish dancer who owes her stage name to the color of her eyes. The artist heads a troupe of dancers who bear her name, the Bluebell girls. All with a classical training, but too imposing physique to dance on the notes Tchaïkovsky or Chopin … In the space of a few years they acquire an international fame thanks to a style capable of combining a fast pace with a unique look, with unique costumes created specifically for them. for shows.

Pelé in the local historian in a photo from 1966

Success is immediate. Over the years, the Lido has seen the entire international jet set pass between its tables: from Elvis Presley to Alain Delon, but also Serge Gainsbourg, Liz Taylor, Frank Sinatra and Winston Churchill. A meeting point for stars from all over the world, who when they stopped in Paris for their commitments did not fail to visit one of the temples of Parisian social life. Everyone was captivated by the majestic ballets and lush choreography that enlivened the evenings. In 1977, now at its peak, the restaurant moved a little further on, on the same famous street, but in a much larger environment, with 6 thousand square meters of surface, a panoramic room with 1,150 seats and a system that allowed spectators in the parterre to get down to better see the shows after dinner. For the Lido it is the definitive consecration, which opens the second golden period during which his fame never stops growing.

Glories of another era. In 2015 the management tried to relaunch the brand by entrusting the shows to the Belgian theater director Franco Dragone. But the exorbitant rent, which according to the French media would amount to 5 million euros a year, and the coronavirus crisis gave yet another coup de grace to a sector that in the first quarter of the year recorded a decline in revenues equal to 26% compared to 2019. A trend that has forced other iconic places in Paris to rethink their offer. Like the Crazy Horse, which has reduced the number of seats, or the more famous Moulin Rouge, still led by one of the Clericoes, Jean-Victor, who has opened a bar and a concert hall inside.

The entrance to 116 of the Champs-Elysées

A transformation that was not successful at the Lido. The programming was reduced to a few shows a week, where attendance had dropped to 42% from 2012 to today. Too little to cover an 80 million euro loss that has never stopped growing in recent years. The many protests of the last few weeks organized in front of the club by artists and employees have been of no use. In all, there will be 157 layoffs out of a staff of 184 people. According to Accor, the post can now only go on with 39 employees, while the direction has been entrusted to Jean-Luc Chopin, former director of the Chatelet Theater. The union negotiations between the group and the workers will begin on August 12th.

But from today, “the most beautiful avenue in the world” will shine a little less without the famous golden sign that stood out at 116, one of its most famous addresses.