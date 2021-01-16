When Union Berlins 1-0 against Bayer Leverkusen, there is a dispute between Adiem Amiri and his opponents. A professional insulted the international racist. There is a debate in the cabin.

NAfter the racism allegations against a professional from 1. FC Union Berlin, the German national soccer player Nadiem Amiri accepted his apology.

“He came to my cabin. Out of the emotions, ugly words were uttered that he is very sorry for. He has credibly assured me, that’s why the matter is done for me, ”the 24-year-old was quoted on Twitter by his club Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday morning.

After the Bundesliga game between Union and Bayer (1-0), Amiri had a violent verbal argument with several opponents on Friday evening in the stadium at the Alte Försterei.

“Such things have no place on the football field”

According to a statement by Amiri’s team and national team colleague Jonathan Tah, the words “shit Afghan” should have been used in the direction of Amiri. His parents came to Germany from Afghanistan in the 1980s.

In initial reactions, Leverkusen’s coach Peter Bosz and those responsible at Union condemned the incident sharply. Urs Fischer, the Berlin coach, announced that he would like to discuss the events with his players. A confirmation of who is said to have uttered the offensive words has not yet been received.

“I hear from both sides that words have been spoken. I would like to clarify that in peace and not tell something that I don’t know, ”emphasized the Swiss. “Such things have no place on the football field. It is therefore certainly important to work through that. “