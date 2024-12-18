The German company was already linked to the Nervión entity between 1979 and 1983



12/18/2024



Updated at 6:54 p.m.





Change in the technical sponsor of the Sevilla FC for the next season. The German company Adidas It will be, according to El Desmarque, the one that dresses the Sevilla team from the 24-25 season.

In May 2022, an agreement with the British brand Castore was announced, valid for the next four seasons. However, the fourth and final course would not be completed. Adidas is the technical sponsor of the Spanish team and also of Real Madrid.

Bertoni, after scoring in a Sevilla-Real Sociedad match in the 79-80 season



bent





With the agreement reached, the second stage of Adidas in the Nervión entity would become a reality. The German company dressed Sevilla FC for four seasons, which were between 79-80 and 82-83.