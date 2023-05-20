The renowned fashion brand, adidashas created a stir in the industry with the launch of a collection of women’s swimsuits in which he uses a male model as his image.

This bold proposal is part of the line pride 2023 and it is already available for purchase on the brand’s website, in the section for women. However, despite the good intentions behind this initiative, numerous users have expressed their discontent.

As reported by the Daily Mail, various clients of the brand have accused Adidas of “erasure of women“Some users on social networks have pointed out that the model showing the female swimsuit has physical characteristics typical of a man, such as hair on the chest and a bulge in the crotch.

The central theme and reason for an intense debate is that the brand does not specify at any time the gender identity of the model, whether you are male, female, non-binary or trans. Nor does it state that the swimsuit is “unisex.”

The campaign has received a considerable amount of criticism. The hashtag #BoycottAdidas has become a trend on Twitter and several athletes have questioned the brand. American swimmer Riley Gaines expressed:

“I don’t understand why companies do this to themselves voluntarily. They could have at least said the suit is ‘unisex’ but they haven’t because it’s about erasing women. Have you ever wondered why?” do we hardly see this going the other way? Women’s swimsuits don’t adorn themselves with a bulge.”

The design of this controversial collection has been created by the South African designer Rich Mnisi.

Adidas argues that this swimsuit is a celebration of authenticity, creativity and the unwavering belief that love unites us.

Adidas’ Pride 2023 campaign lineup also includes other merchandise such as ‘Love Prevails’ t-shirts, shorts and sportswear.