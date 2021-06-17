Adidas’s latest gimmick has already made a lot of talk about itself. The German brand, in fact, recently launched an innovative Superstar model, built completely in bricks! Let’s find out more.

Just a few months ago Adidas had started a collaboration with LEGO, iconic brick brand, to create the innovative “Adidas ZX 8000 ‘Bricks’ “. This is a shoe model from adult which, thanks to some platelets colored, can be customized according to everyone’s tastes.

At the cost of 160 euros, in fact, in the box were provided small 2 × 2 bricks, applicable on the side of the footwear to create infinite combinations.

Today the now affirmed duo, however, he decided to come back to collaborate and, thus, gave life to an edition special of the sneaker Superstar, fully buildable with i LEGO bricks.

Adidas: the new sneakers are made of lego

The Adidas Superstar, flagship model of the German brand, today they have a new shape. With LEGO, with which the company has already collaborated in the past, Adidas has in fact created a template in ladder of the famous shoe that passionate will be able to build yourself.

With i famous bricks that they filled childhood of all of us, in fact, it will be possible replicate the clamshell tip, three o’clock side stripes and the logo of the clover. It will even be possible to apply the strings!

For the occasion LEGO he proposed some different kits: the adult model is approx 12 centimeters in height, 27 in length and 9 in width and is sold in one box of shoes with a little one Expositor it’s a plate, just like one small work of art.

“As a child in the 80s and raised in the 90s, the Superstar, with their rich impact onurban art, have been an object absolutely iconic. That’s when I got mine first pair“.

he has declared Florian Müller, Senior Designer of the LEGO Group.

"When did the collaboration with Adidas I was super excited about to work on this model. Since the shoes represent objects very organic, made with flexible material that fits on every person, it was a fun challenge translate it in an object LEGO, which by nature it is square it's at blocks ".

has continued. The model will be available from first of July and it will cost approx 140 euros for man, 80 for the child!