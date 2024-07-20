On the occasion of the Paris Olympic Games, a few weeks ago Adidas launched a campaign to advertise the reissue of its SL72 model, the shoes worn by athletes at the Munich 72 Games, sadly remembered for the murder and kidnapping of several Israeli athletes at the hands of the Palestinian terrorist organization Black September. Among the faces chosen for the campaign are rapper A$AP Rocky, influencer Sabrina Lan and model Bella Hadid, but the latter’s participation has not gone down well on social media.

Bella is the daughter of Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, who grew up as a refugee in Syria after the 1947 Palestinian-Israeli war. The model has supported Palestinian rights throughout her career, attending demonstrations and telling her family’s story on social media. After the attack that sparked the war in Gaza last October, and while most American celebrities were showing their support for Israel, Hadid posted a letter on her Instagram: “I have received hundreds of death threats a day, my phone has been hacked and my family is in danger, but I can no longer remain silent,” she said, “it is important to understand how hard it is to be Palestinian in a world that sees us as terrorists who reject peace. It is painful, shameful and absolutely false.” Since then, Hadid has posted images of the catastrophe, of hungry and injured children, campaigns to raise food and funds or historical images of Palestine on her profile, which has more than 61 million followers. At the Cannes Film Festival, the top model appeared in a dress made from a keffiyeh, designed by New York label Michael and Hushi, known for its political activism. “I feel proud to wear our culture,” Hadid wrote on social media.

The fact that Adidas chose his face, one of the most sought-after in the world, to promote this model of trainers has led dozens of users on social networks to call the German brand anti-Semitic. “We are aware that this campaign has been associated with tragic events, although on our part it was not intentional. We apologize for any pain we may have caused,” the company said in a statement.

Two years ago, the company was also involved in a similar scandal: one of its main assets, Kanye West, the creator of the Yeezy sportswear line with the brand, sparked a global controversy by tweeting racist and anti-Semitic opinions. After several weeks of hundreds of people asking the company to terminate the contract, Adidas decided to do so, despite facing immediate losses of 250 million euros. Today, the networks are divided between those who see the contract with Bella Hadid as an insult to Israelis and those who consider that withdrawing the campaign is an act of censorship.