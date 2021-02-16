A man walks past a Reebok store in Bahrain. Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

The German sports brand Adidas announced on Tuesday the sale of its US subsidiary Reebok, which has been in trouble for years. “It has been decided to start a formal divestment process in Reebok” as part of a five-year recovery plan, as reported by the company in a statement. The note does not mention any potential buyers and only indicates that more details will be released on March 10.

Reebok’s sale plans come 15 years after Adidas bought the American brand to compete with Nike. This decision is part of a five-year strategy that will be presented on March 10 along with the company’s 2020 results. This possibility has been talked about for months and now it has been made official.

According to market sources, the business could be worth around 1,000 million euros. “Reebok and Adidas will be able to significantly better realize their growth potential independently,” Kasper Rorsted, CEO of the firm, said in a statement.

Adidas bought Boston-based Reebok for $ 3.8 billion in 2006. But its poor performance caused investors to repeatedly call for it to ditch the brand. Meanwhile, the German firm has managed to get closer to rival Nike with its main brand, thanks to partnerships with celebrities like Kanye West, Beyonce and Pharrell Williams.

Following Rorsted’s arrival as CEO in 2016, the company launched a turnaround plan for Reebok, helping it to become profitable again. However, its performance was still below Adidas. To make matters worse, the blow of the coronavirus crisis affected him more: Reebok’s net sales fell 7% in the third quarter, to 403 million euros, after falling 44% between April and June.

This situation led Adidas to cut the accounting level of its subsidiary almost in half compared to 2018, at 842 million. Although analysts say that Reebok has now improved its market position thanks to collaborations with celebrities and a renewed focus on women’s clothing.