Difficult year

2023 has certainly not been an easy year forAlphaTauri. Between on-the-fly changes, injuries, threatening warnings coming directly from the Red Bull family headquarters and a car that was anything but competitive, the Faenza team’s season quickly turned into an ordeal. The same Emilian town, which was also hit by spring floods, was put in the ‘target’. In fact, in the coming years the team’s operations center should increasingly go the way of the United Kingdomin order to guarantee greater and more effective synergy with the parent company Red Bull.

Lots of new things coming

For the moment the only objective that seems within reach of the Italian team is to avoid last place in the Constructors’ classification. To do this it will be necessary to gain at least five points more than Alfa Romeo in the last six races, currently ninth in the team rankings. In terms of 2024, however, there are major maneuvers in the background. One is technical and is well known: the entry into the team, with the role of team principal, of the former Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies. The other, however, is yet to be discovered: what we already know is that the team will no longer be called AlphaTauribut the new name has not yet been revealed.

Adidas suggestion

Initially there was talk of a reference to the Hugo Boss brand, which should come to support the team with an important sponsorship. The new CEO of the team, Peter Bayerhowever, he explained that “they are indeed involved in the new project” but also that “the new name will be much bigger“, at the level of relevance of the brand involved. These words, released to the newspaper Bilck, have increased the confidence of those who believe that the new team name will refer to German giant Adidas. “On principle, we do not participate in these speculations”a spokesperson for the German company, which is the world’s second-largest sportswear manufacturer after Nike, told the DPA news agency.

Adidas doesn’t have it though not even officially denied these rumors, leaving the hypothesis of a direct entry into F1 to circulate. The idea was apparently born from the strong push of its new CEO, Bjorn Gulden, who had previously similarly raised the profile of the Puma brand when he was CEO of that brand, starting from April 2013.