Sports equipment manufacturer says profits from sales will go to victims of floods that hit the state

Adidas launched on Friday (20.Sep.2024) the “Juntos pelo Sul” shirt, in support of the victims of the floods that hit Rio Grande do Sul. The launch was on Gaúcho Day – celebrated in allusion to September 20, 1835, the date of the beginning of Farroupilha Revolution or Ragamuffin War.

The sports equipment manufacturer stated that all profits from sales will be donated to the families that “they continue to suffer the consequences of the climate tragedy”. Former Grêmio coach Luiz Felipe Scolari and former Internacional player Andrés D’Alessandro are the poster boys for the Adidas launch.

Disclosure/Adidas Former player D’Alessandro in the new Adidas jersey

It was Felipão’s turn to narrate the text advertising video from Adidas. Read below:

“Some defeats mark our lives forever, but that’s when great heroes emerge. From the captains who don’t let anyone get shaken to the most unlikely ones who come in and change history. It doesn’t matter. What matters is knowing what the game of our lives is. It’s time for our hearts to come out of the toe of our boots and go back to where they belong: in our chests, beating hard for each other. It’s time for our team to be more united than ever. We’re going to have to sweat to win this one, but together, we’re going to turn this game around and achieve the greatest achievement of our lives: the rebuilding is just beginning.”

The shirt is white and has a stripe on the chest in the colors of the Rio Grande do Sul flag: green, red and yellow. On the left side, where the club’s crest usually is, there is a map of Brazil with the phrase “We play together for the South”. It is available in men’s and women’s models. It costs R$299.90 on the Adidas website.